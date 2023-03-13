Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,680,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 16,603,824 shares.The stock last traded at $9.21 and had previously closed at $8.84.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

