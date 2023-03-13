Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $33.61

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.61, but opened at $35.60. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 5,828,755 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

