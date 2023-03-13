Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Docebo stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $36.79. 23,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.57. Docebo has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 21.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

