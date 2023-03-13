Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.
Docebo Price Performance
Shares of Docebo stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $36.79. 23,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.60 and a beta of 1.57. Docebo has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $52.84.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
