DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of DOCU traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.98, a P/E/G ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

