Dogecoin One Day Volume Hits $641.45 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.62 billion and $641.45 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00340152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014115 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

