Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.38.

TSE DBM traded down C$0.24 on Monday, reaching C$6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of C$595.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.67. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.82.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

