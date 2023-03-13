Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 154.45% from the stock’s current price.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Domo Price Performance

DOMO stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,140. The company has a market capitalization of $407.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.18. Domo has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Insider Activity

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Pestana acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,983.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 32.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 857,391 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Articles

