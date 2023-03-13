DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DBL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. 17,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,672. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

