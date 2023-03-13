Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,639 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFSD stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $46.65. 1,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,674. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

