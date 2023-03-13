Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,278 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.34 and its 200-day moving average is $290.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

