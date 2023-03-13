Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,925 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.91. 1,349,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,485,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.91 billion, a PE ratio of 815.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,627. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

