Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,555 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.16. The company had a trading volume of 207,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

