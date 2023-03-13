Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 627,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 137,282 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $8,234,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 250.3% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

