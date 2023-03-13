Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 2.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,456,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,093,000 after acquiring an additional 71,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.35. 47,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $31.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.