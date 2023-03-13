Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,577. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $509.81 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.