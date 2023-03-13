Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,480 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,480 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.20) to GBX 2,987 ($35.92) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

