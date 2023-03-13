Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.28

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.28 and last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 688247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.78.

DPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

