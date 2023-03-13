DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €31.00 by Credit Suisse Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €31.00 ($32.98) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.45) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.60 ($36.81) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETR:DWS traded down €0.56 ($0.60) during trading on Monday, reaching €29.74 ($31.64). 107,661 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($24.64) and a 1-year high of €35.30 ($37.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.