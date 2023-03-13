dYdX (DYDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $365.14 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $365.14 million and $229.48 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00009918 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

Buying and Selling dYdX

