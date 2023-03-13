E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.25 by Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €10.25 ($10.90) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($9.89) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.07) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.17) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.17) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

EOAN stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €10.26 ($10.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975,858 shares. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.13) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.49). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.13.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

