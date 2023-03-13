EAC Trading Up 0.4% This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. EAC has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $12,553.19 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00342030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009899 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00833763 USD and is up 32.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,760.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

