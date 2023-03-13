Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Plans Final Dividend of $0.49

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagers Automotive’s previous final dividend of $0.43.

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eagers Automotive

In other news, insider Michelle Prater bought 246,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.42 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of A$2,815,098.52 ($1,889,327.87). 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.