Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.44

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 9505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

