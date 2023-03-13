eCash Price Hits $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $565.64 million and $7.33 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,507.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.99 or 0.00542107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00156202 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00036845 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,331,598,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,331,667,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

