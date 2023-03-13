EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Target Price to $10.00

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ONL opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $382.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,920,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,558,000 after buying an additional 134,758 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 5,767.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,781,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after buying an additional 4,700,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after buying an additional 824,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,600,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 372,255 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,552,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,800,000 after buying an additional 58,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

