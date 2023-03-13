Efinity Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $49.42 million and $1.01 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00417263 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.93 or 0.28210244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,692,983 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

