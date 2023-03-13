Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.2% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,155,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,406 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,659 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,700 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

NYSE EGO opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.