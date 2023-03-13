Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,228 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 191.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 49.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

