Elementis’ (ELM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 170 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elementis to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Elementis stock opened at GBX 125.30 ($1.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.10 ($1.56). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.80. The stock has a market cap of £731.79 million, a PE ratio of -12,530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

