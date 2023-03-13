Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NETI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Eneti from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE NETI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 135,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,216. The stock has a market cap of $380.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 52.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eneti will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

