Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $200.79. 1,212,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,346. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.81.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

