Enlightenment Research LLC Buys New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA remained flat at $24.59 during midday trading on Monday. 2,164,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,585,782. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

