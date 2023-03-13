Enlightenment Research LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Enlightenment Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $613.71. The company had a trading volume of 268,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,803. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.43. The company has a market cap of $255.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

