Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Pfizer accounts for about 2.3% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

