Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $224,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,421. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

