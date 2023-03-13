Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $2,809,979.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,804,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

