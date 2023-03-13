Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.5 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.47. 1,351,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.