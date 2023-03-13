Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 4.7 %

Moderna stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 911,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,087. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $5,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,342,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,337 shares of company stock valued at $90,666,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

