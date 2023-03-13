Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH traded up $4.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.86. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,007. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.08.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.