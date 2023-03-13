Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.85) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.05) to GBX 1,930 ($23.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,971.67 ($23.71).

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,291 ($15.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,427.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,320.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($11.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,725 ($20.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,540.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is 4,594.59%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

