Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Down 12.1%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was down 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $44.07. Approximately 65,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 131,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93,195,002 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,341,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,657,000 after acquiring an additional 121,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,314,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 217,302 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

