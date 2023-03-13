Envela (ELA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th.

Envela Price Performance

ELA stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Envela has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Envela by 1,077.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

