EOS One Day Volume Reaches $259.23 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $259.23 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00011060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005858 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001358 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,245,596 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

