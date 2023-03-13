EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 101.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 182.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.14.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $283.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.48 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.09.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

