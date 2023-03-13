Epsilon Energy Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EPSN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. 58,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,225. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,608,467 shares in the company, valued at $19,666,145.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

