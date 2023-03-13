Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Adelante Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 8.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $107,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock traded up $25.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $691.40. 132,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,995. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.28.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.