Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert Buys 1,500 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,056.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 57,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $429.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.