Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Ergo has a market cap of $97.05 million and $9.69 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00006551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,129.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00345844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00682796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00085843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00546321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,910,515 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

