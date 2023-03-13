Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $100.92 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $100.92 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00006233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,187.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00339184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00629786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00080883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00527447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004112 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,936,705 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

