Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $2.73 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $239.93 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.55 or 0.00087586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,306.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00349530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00671495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00539954 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00155505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,887,814 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

